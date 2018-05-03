STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in police custody for an alleged violent, unprovoked act on a senior in Stockton.

A woman was walking in the area of California Street and Weber Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect suddenly walked up to the 84-year-old woman, punched her and knocked her to the ground, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

He took some of the woman’s belonging and ran off.

Police were notified and eventually found the suspect at the corner of Center and Washington streets.

They arrested 43-year-old John Tweedie on charges of elder abuse and robbery.