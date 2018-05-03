MILL VALLEY (KPIX) — At least two people have been injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mill Valley, according to Marin County sheriff’s deputies.

The scene is in the 900 block of East Blithedale Avenue, near Tower Drive, just off of U.S. Highway 101. It happened just before 3:40 p.m., according to a Marin County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Mill Valley Police Department has asked residents in the area to shelter in place, and sheriff’s deputies have set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.

No further information is available.