SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Joseph DeAngelo, the man suspected of being the East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer, was back in court Thursday to hear a judge’s decision on a motion to stop law enforcement from collecting any more DNA or pictures of Joseph DeAngelo’s private parts.

It was a continuation of Wednesday’s hearing. And just as in that hearing, journalists were barred from having recording devices in the courtroom.

Joseph DeAngelo appeared in a Sacramento courtroom last week.

Judge Michael Sweet reviewed the public defender’s motion and said he ultimately found no basis in it, adding it came down to whether the evidence in the search warrant was testimonial or non-testimonial — in other words, was DeAngelo compelled to speak his guilt?

The district attorney’s office will be allowed to continue with its search warrant, which includes major case fingerprints, biological materials (DNA), and photographs of Joseph DeAngelo’s entire body, including his penis.

The prosecution may try to use those pictures of his naked body to compare against clues from his alleged attacks 40 years ago.

DeAngelo will appear back in court on May 14. At that time, a motion will be heard to unseal DeAngelo’s arrest warrant and search warrants, obtained by detectives.

 

