SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – P!NK is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Sacramento next Spring.

The performer announced Thursday morning she would extend her current tour into 2019 and added 37 dates, including Wednesday, April 10 at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets go on sale May 11 and range from $47.45 to $182.50, plus fees.

Fans will need to register for Ticketmaster’s verified Fan platform. Registration closes Sunday, May 6 at 10pm. Pre-sale tickets for those fans then begins Tuesday, May 8 at 10am. Citi cardmembers can also access pre-sale tickets.

P!NK has released 7 albums, plus a Greatest Hits album, since her debut in 2000.