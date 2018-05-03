WOODLAND (CBS13) — Candidate controversy is building in the Yolo County Sheriff’s race.

Two names are on the ballot even though the incumbent said he’s withdrawn.

Current Sheriff Ed Prieto announced his withdrawal in March, but there are signs he may still be running. This as the war of words between the two candidates continues.

“There was never a morale issue here until the second in command decided to run for sheriff,” said Ed Prieto in a phone call on Thursday.

Prieto has served 20 years as the top cop in Yolo County. He’s now being challenged by his right-hand man, Tom Lopez.

“It was very disappointing, very painful for me to go through that,” said Prieto.

Undersheriff Tom Lopez told the Davis Enterprise that “Morale is a big issue to me. I want all of our employees to feel respected, and that they’re treated with dignity and fairness.”

The two have gone back and forth at one another, even after Prieto withdrew his candidacy.

“I worked in this organization for 20 years. I brought it into the 21st-century in every aspect, diversity, technology, training. And when I see my people really becoming disrupted, it wasn’t worth it to me.

But is Prieto still running?

According to the elections office, by law, Prieto’s name must be included on the ballot. The elections office representative says they didn’t receive an official withdrawal notice before the printing deadline.

“I am running, but I’m not actively campaigning in the county,” Said Prieto.

Signs supporting the current sheriff can be found on several yards around Woodland. Last month he received a campaign donation from a long time supporter. And when asked who would be the best person for the job Prieto said.

“I think I’ve clearly demonstrated my skills and ability and knowledge and experience,” he said.

When asked if Prieto would serve if he were to win, he responded,

“Of course, of course, I would.”

A candidate for sheriff, no longer campaigning, but still very much in the race.

Election Day is June 5.