PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Get your motors running- the races are coming back to Placer County. For the past year, the fate of the All American Speedway in Roseville has been up in the air, but as part of a major renovation project, officials secured professional race car driver Bill McAnally to bring some life back to the track.

The stands have been empty and the track at a standstill, but soon the All American Speedway in Placer County will be off to the races once again.

“This is a very special place to me. This is where I started racing back in the late 1980s,” said McAnally.

The Roseville businessman and professional race car driver recently took over operations, ready to rev his beloved past time back.

McAnally said losing the speedway would have been a tragic loss to the community. The speedway had been mostly idle, along with the fairgrounds it sits on following budget cuts, but over the past year, Placer Valley Tourism pumped $40 million into renovations, transforming the fairgrounds to what’s now called “The Grounds” and bringing in a pro to run the races.

“My goal is to see 100 cars in the pit area, the grandstands full of people.”

McAnally says it’s not just about the rush of the race, but also the fact that the speedway is a staple in the community.

“There’s so much history here.”

Once speeding toward the finish line for good, the All American Speedway is now in it to win for the long haul.

“If we’re a good neighbor and an asset to the community, this racetrack can go on many many years to come,” said McAnally.

The first race under McAnally’s operation will take place June 16.