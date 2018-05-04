SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man accused of exchanging gunfire with Sacramento police officers will appear in court today for a trial readiness conference.

Armani Lee is charged with attempted murder, possession of firearms by a felon, discharge of firearms at an inhabited dwelling/vehicle, and avoiding parole supervision stemming from a February 10, 2017 incident on Del Paso Boulevard.

Police investigators say they were trying to arrest Lee, who was suspected in another shooting, when he allegedly fired them. Officers returned fire, hitting Lee several times.

RELATED: Sacramento Police Release Video Of Response To Officer-Involved Shooting

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dashcam video of the incident caused a stir after the Sacramento Police Department asked the city to keep it from being released at a March 21, 2017 City Council meeting, but the city denied that request.

The police department released dashcam the video two weeks late after the chief was scolded by the Sacramento City Council for not having it ready.

Black Lives Matters Attorney Mark Harris called the late release a clear violation of the law.

No body cam footage of the shooting was available, as the department was in the process of rolling out its program.