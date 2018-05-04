ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Customers of a neighborhood grocery store are banding together to help out a long time employee.

Jim Johnson has worked at Bel Air in Roseville for nearly 30 years and has become pretty popular with shoppers. After recently losing his transportation to work not once, but twice, his customers are raising thousands of dollars to get him back on his feet.

His smile is big and his energy is bright.

“He’s always very helpful,” said Bel Air customer Rose Elley.

For three decades, Johnson, a courtesy clerk, has been taking care of customers. When he fell on hard times, the community decided it was their turn to help. Johnson didn’t know it, but over the years he had made quite the impression.

“You do know him, you do look for him when you come here,” said Elley.

Word spread fast when Johnson, who’s also a veteran, hit a run of bad luck. It started when his car engine blew up. Unable to afford repairs, Johnson bought a bike to get to and from work. But, during one of his shifts, it was stolen. His customers quickly stepped in.

“It was amazing. I was just stunned,” said Elley.

Right away, someone donated a bike to Johnson, while Elley created a GoFundMe account to help Johnson buy a new car. In just days, more than $3,700 has been raised by 77 people, mostly loyal customers who all have nice things to say about Johnson.

He’s blown away saying he never knew he made an impact on so many people all these years.

“It surprised me. I just thought I was doing my job.”

“He’s a really important person in this store. You’re coming here every week and it’s someone you’re seeing on a regular basis,” said Elley.

Years of helping others coming full circle for the grocery store clerk, as his customers team up to return the favor.

“This is my opportunity to say thanks,” said Johnson.

Elley’s goal is to raise $8,000. She says she’s called around and that’s about the standard price for a good, reliable used car.”