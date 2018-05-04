  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The hottest pool accessory of the summer is here.

The Inflatable Hunk Pool Float is “the ultimate pool buddy and he’ll even hold your cocktail. Keep your cool as you relax in his muscly arms.” The Hunk Float is about 32 inches in diameter and 29 inches tall when inflated. It sells for $22.95.

hunk float Bring a Hunk (Float) to the Pool

Credit: NPW/Amazon

hunk float2 Bring a Hunk (Float) to the Pool

Credit: NPW/Amazon

If you’re having trouble finding the pool float (it appears to be sold out on a number of websites), you can opt for the Pop Fix Inflatable Hunk Ring Toss Pool Game.

hunk ring toss Bring a Hunk (Float) to the Pool

Credit: NPW/Amazon

ring toss2 Bring a Hunk (Float) to the Pool

Credit: NPW/Amazon

The manufacturer, NPW, promises it’s a “A fun inflatable game to keep your party guests busy this summer. Inflate in seconds, fill the base with water and take it in turns to toss hoops at the dark handsome hunk. The winner is the person who hooks most hoops over his muscly arms. It’s always time to have a laugh with NPW whether it be a birthday, office prank, sleepover, party or just because you want a mega LOL.” The Ring Toss sells for $16

