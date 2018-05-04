SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the first time in California history, a legal permit was issued to the High Times Cannabis Cup in Sacramento.

The permit allows anyone over 21 to buy marijuana at the festival and consume it openly.

“It’s a phenomenal step in the right direction,” said Swerve, a vendor with The Cali Connection.

“This is heaven. I mean it’s heaven,” said Monique Hernandez, a festival attendee.

“This is the first time that a state sitting body elected by the people has ever given a permit for an event like this,” explained Matt Stang with High Times, the organization throwing the two-day party.

He says all the vendors are licensed and security is tight.

“A lot of people are always nervous when the first event happens because they don’t know what to expect,” said Stang.

While the event may be city and state legal, marijuana is a banned substance according to the federal government. The vendors are also having to deal with federal restrictions. The main one: All transactions must be done in cash.

Another obstacle for organizers is a girls volleyball tournament happening at Cal Expo this same weekend.

Stang says the two events will be separated by 1,200 feet.

“We specifically chose this location to be the farthest away from the volleyball tournament,” said Stang.

The celebration of Cannabis is lit.

“I think this is wonderful,” said Hernandez.

And a history-making moment is burning in the capital city.

“Sacramento to offer the first ever, yeah it’s pretty cool,” said Swerve.

Sacramento city staff estimates that the city will make $200,000 in tax revenue from the two-day event.

The festival continues on Saturday at noon with musical performances Saturday night by Lil Wayne and Lauryn Hill.