LODI (CBS13) — A community program in Lodi is helping people take charge of their own community while bringing positive change to one of the oldest and historical parts of the city.

From revitalization to crime prevention and safety.

Virginia Marken moved to Lodi nearly three years ago. She lives in the Heritage District, a part of town that’s been neglected and an area she is eager to fix.

“We are very service oriented people. I’ve been in healthcare my whole life, my husband was in education his whole life so, we knew we wanted to get involved somehow,” she said.

Marken and her husband built a little free library. The goal is to improve the lives of boys and girls in the neighborhood through reading.

The project was funded through the Lodi Chamber of Commerce’s ABCD Love Your Block program. It’s an initiative allowing neighbors to take pride in where they live.

“The Chamber of Commerce’s goal is to, you know, provide this commitment that Lodi is one Lodi, we are unified so, just to move towards a lovable, livable Lodi,” said Elisa Angoletta, Lodi Chamber of Commerce

Last year, it awarded $2,500 for projects that included clean-up events, a new mural, and English-language lessons.

“We’re such a big family community and we’re huge on making Lodi a destination for people,” said Angoletta.

This year, the chamber plans to fund eight different community projects including long-time resident, Jannae Stafford’s idea to provide families educational workshops on water safety.

“I care about this community, I care about what it looks like, and Lodi is so special in their volunteer spirit. People just come out and give,” said Stafford,

This weekend during the Downtown Street Fair, community leaders will be accepting more ideas to help improve the Heritage District.