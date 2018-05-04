  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Politics, Campaign 2018

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Secretary of State is looking for people to serve as poll workers on Election Day.

The positions are paid.

Poll workers set up and close a polling place, help voters understand their rights, and protect the integrity of ballots and voting equipment. County election officials provide training.

Poll Workers must be a registered voter in California, or a legal resident of the United States.

State workers can take time off, without loss of pay, to serve as a poll worker.

You can start serving as a poll worker once you turn 16. High School students who want to gain the experience must have a 2.5 GPA.

If you’re interested in applying you must contact your county elections official for an application.

Election Day is June 5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s