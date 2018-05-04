SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A North Sacramento neighborhood group wants to stop a proposed church from operating, claiming there are too many churches in the area already.

“We have an over-concentration of churches right now,” Woodlake resident Jane Macaulay said.

Macaulay knows opposing a permit for a church, may come across as un-neighborly.

“I’m so not opposed churches, it’s just again, the over-concentration,” Macaulay said.

Macaulay is president of Woodlake Neighbors Creating Transparency, one of two neighborhood associations in the area. She is asking city hall to deny a permit for a Del Paso Boulevard building to operate as a church because she claims there are already 18 other churches in the neighborhood. She wants new business on the block, instead.

“Places that we can shop, places that we can eat like all the other neighborhoods have,” Macaulay said.

Del Paso Boulevard has struggled in recent years with business closures.

Larry Glover-Meade is president of the Woodlake Neighborhood Association. He supports the use of the building as a church.

“For me, it seems like a good use for that property. it’s not taking away something that could have been used,” Glover-Meade said.

Glover-Meade is an advocate for new business on Del Paso, too, but points out this building is at the end of the boulevard in a low-profile location.

“It’s immediately adjacent between a warehouse district and an on-ramp,” Glover-Meade said. “It’s not an ideal property.”

A proposed faith-based property, and a neighborhood fight.

“I think enough on the churches,” Macaulay said.

“You can’t always say no to everything,” Glover-Meade said.

This Del Paso Boulevard building may get a new permit for a church, but not without a challenge.

“It just seems to be sort of a Mecca for churches,” Macaulay said.

Sacramento City staff is recommending the permit be approved. The planning commission is set to vote next week.