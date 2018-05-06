BURLINGAME, CA - MARCH 13: Gas prices over $4.00 per gallon are displayed at a Union 76 station March 13, 2008 in Burlingame, California. The price of oil reached a record high of $111 a barrel and retail gas prices were up 2.1 cents overnight to reach a national average of $3.267 a gallon, a new U.S. record. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. rose 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.90, the 10th week straight of increases.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump marks the highest average price since November 2014.

READ MORE: Tuesday is the Best Day to Buy Gas in California, Friday the Worst

Lundberg says the increase is largely driven by higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.73 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price for diesel fuel rose 5 cents, to $3.14.