SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Neither of the two leading Republican candidates for governor received the party’s endorsement at the state GOP convention this weekend, further highlighting what many analysts see as a major rift in the party.

San Diego businessman Jon Cox, seen as the establishment favorite, squared off against surging Orange County Assemblyman Travis Allen at the San Diego held convention.

And despite passionate speeches, neither earned the 60 percent vote share to secure the endorsement.

“That’s actually quite significant,” said political analyst Mike Madrid.

Madrid says it shows a major rift in the party that could affect the outcomes of the primaries in June and midterms in November.

“There’s a good possibility that if Republicans stay as evenly split as they are now you will see two Democrats emerge from the primary. Some are arguing that could have a significant impact on Republican turnout in the fall which could impact who controls the House of Representatives in Washington DC.” Madrid said.

On the flip side, he says some think two Democrats coming out of the primary could spark a fire in the Republican base to get out and vote in November.

“If you have two Democrats you could actually have more money spent targeting Republicans as a swing vote and that could drive Republicans out as well”

Under new rules this is the first time the party allowed an endorsement vote at the convention, however, 4 percent voted for neither candidate.

And while both fell short of the needed 60 percent, Cox got more votes than Allen and said in a statement he still believes he’s the best candidate to face Democratic front-runner Gavin Newsom.

Both candidates are expected to move forward even without the official party endorsement.