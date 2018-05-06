  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMSports Xtra
    3:30 PM50 Shades of Money
    4:00 PMPower Clean with HydroShot
    4:30 PMOpen House
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Gas Station, gas station fire, Man On Fire, Massachusetts, Newbury Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts gas station worker doused himself with gasoline, set himself on fire and ran but was tackled by a police officer who extinguished the flames.

The Essex District Attorney’s office says the unidentified 24-year-old man was at the Newbury gas where he works Saturday afternoon when he set himself afire.

The police officer who responded initially tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but the man ran away. Prosecutors say the officer managed to tackle him to the ground and extinguish the flames.

The man is in critical condition at a Boston hospital. The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities did not say why the man set himself on fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s