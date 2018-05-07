  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Investigators are looking into what sparked a deadly four-plex fire in Sacramento County Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene on El Cajon Way, near La Quinta Drive, around 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down in about 20 minutes.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, one was found dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not been released.

The fire left one unit at the complex completely destroyed, firefighters say. A second unit also suffered slight damage.

