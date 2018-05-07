ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove say they’re on alert about people driving recklessly in the city.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, they’ve been fielding several complaints about reckless driving and racing near the Florin Road and Sheldon Road area.

Friday night, officers spotted a car allegedly driving recklessly in that area. Officers were able to get the car to pull over; they then cited the driver and impounded the car.

“Thank you to the community members who reported the problem and hopefully the message will be sent that reckless driving and racing in the area will not be tolerated,” Elk Grove police say.

The driver of the car has not been identified.

The police department urges residents to continue to report reckless driving in the community.