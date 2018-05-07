SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pair of inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison were captured in Sacramento, authorities say.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 35-year-old Jonathan J. Damiano and 23-year-old Richard P. Almanza escaped from Salinas Valley State Prison’s minimum-support facility Sunday morning.

Early Monday morning, authorities got information that led them to believe the pair were in the Sacramento area.

Law enforcement officers were soon at a hotel in the Del Paso Heights area and took the two back into custody.

Damiano is serving a three-year sentence on second degree burglary charges, while Almanza is serving four years for a first-degree burglary and possession of a blackjack.