GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – There’s still no sign of a missing veteran, days after the discovery of his car.

Stan Norman, 70, vanished from his Grass Valley home three weeks ago after going out with friends and fellow veterans the night before.

Nevada County sheriff’s investigators found his vehicle in a remote area on Saturday.

His family is still holding out hope he’s alive.

“We’re hoping this will yield some answers, some closure, or finding Stan,” said Jerry Norman, Stan’s brother. “We’re not giving up hope, but it’s been a long time.”

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is working with the state Department of Justice to process the car and look for signs of foul play.

