UC DAVIS (CBS13) — Tens of thousands of UC employees are walking out across the state, as part of a three-day strike.

Bus drivers, food workers, and custodians are some of many demanding fair wages and equality in the workforce. The strike comes after almost a year-long battle over contract negotiations.

On strike, and marching loud, hundreds of technical workers from UC Davis want their message heard, they want equality.

“The bottom to the top is so astronomical, it’s just trying to let the UC recognize some of the problems we are dealing with and not ignore them,” said Michael Montoya, a 10-year employee.

Montoya is a cook at one of the dining halls at UC Davis.

He says in addition to wage increases, he and his colleagues are calling for less outsourcing by the UC system.

While some students marched in solidarity, others say the strike is disrupting their student life.

“I really rely on the buses it’s how I come to campus,” said Evelyn Covarrubias.

Bus drivers were some of many employees to walk out on Monday, worrying the university and students. Covarrubias says if her bus schedule changes, she’ll be forced to take an expensive Uber ride to campus.

Dining halls have also shortened their hours over the next few days, anticipating food workers to picket. It’s affecting freshmen including Clarice Scott, who relies on the hall for her meals.

“I definitely have to make sure I just don’t lose track of time and then miss those time slots, otherwise I’d have to go off campus to buy food,” said Scott.

University administrators say they have additional employees in place to keep services moving around campus.

The strike may be an inconvenience to some students, but to the hundreds walking the picket line, it’s a call for change.

The strike is expected to continue through Wednesday morning at UC Davis and the UC Davis Medical Center.