SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Vote-by-mail ballots will start showing up in California mailboxes today.

In Sacramento, Nevada, Madera, Napa and San Mateo Counties every registered voter will automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot since these five counties adopted the Voter’s Choice Act. Voters in these counties can either fill out the ballot and send it in via traditional mail, or drop it in a designated box in their county. They can also choose to vote in person at any vote center in the 11 days leading up to, and including, Election Day (June 5).

The Secretary of State says a majority of votes for the past six elections have been cast by mail.

“Voting by mail has become increasingly popular in California,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “The convenience of voting by mail allows millions of Californians to fill out their ballots at home and save a trip to the polls on Election Day.”

The ballots will be delivered to the county Elections office in which you are registered. Election officials in each of California’s 58 counties will print, process, and count the ballots.

You can check your registration status on the Secretary of State’s website. You can also use the link to check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot. The deadline to register to vote is May 21.