LODI (CBS13) – A Pearl Harbor survivor from Valley Springs set a world record as the oldest person to jump out of a plane.

Wally Delton walling just celebrated his 97th birthday at Skydive Lodi Parachute Center over the weekend.

Friends and family flew in from as far away as Pennsylvania to witness Delton’s big day.

Delton saw action in some major World War II battles.

He was standing inside a Pearl Harbor tower as Japanese bombers pounded the Pacific fleet.

“The Pacific War was won by kids, 17 to 21. 110,000 died to give you your freedom today. They are my heroes; I came home,” Delton said.

Since then, he’s completed more than 50 jumps.

Delton has also launched a new book chronicling his life as a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor.