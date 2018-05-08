Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS13) – Mother’s Day is Sunday and the average person will spend $180.
The National Retail Federation and Proper Insights & Analytics says Americans will spend a near-record $23.1 billion in 2018. Americans spent $23.6 billion in 2017- an average of $186 per person.
Those between the ages of 35 and 44 plan to spend the most- an average of $224.
As for what people will buy:
- $4.6 billion- jewelry (34%)
- $4.4 billion- brunch or dinner (55%)
- $2.6 billion- flowers (69%)
- $2.5 billion- gift cards (45%)
- $2.1 billion- clothing (36%)
- $2.1 billion- consumer electronics (14%)
- $1.8 billion- personal services (24%)
- $956 million- housewares/gardening tools (19%)
- $813 million- greeting cards (77%)
- $494 million- books/music (19%)
As for what moms want: 29% say they prefer a gift of experience (spa day, tickets to a concert, gym membership).
Where people will shop:
- 35%- department stores
- 31%- online
- 29%- specialty stores
- 23%- local business
- 22%- discount store
- 10%- specialty clothing store