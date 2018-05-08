Filed Under:Mother's Day

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – Mother’s Day is Sunday and the average person will spend $180.

The National Retail Federation and Proper Insights & Analytics says Americans will spend a near-record $23.1 billion in 2018. Americans spent $23.6 billion in 2017- an average of $186 per person.

Those between the ages of 35 and 44 plan to spend the most- an average of $224.

As for what people will buy:

  • $4.6 billion- jewelry (34%)
  • $4.4 billion- brunch or dinner (55%)
  • $2.6 billion- flowers (69%)
  • $2.5 billion- gift cards (45%)
  • $2.1 billion- clothing (36%)
  • $2.1 billion- consumer electronics (14%)
  • $1.8 billion- personal services (24%)
  • $956 million- housewares/gardening tools (19%)
  • $813 million- greeting cards (77%)
  • $494 million- books/music (19%)

SEE: Wine & Ice Cream Pairings for Mother’s Day

As for what moms want: 29% say they prefer a gift of experience (spa day, tickets to a concert, gym membership).

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes

Where people will shop:

  • 35%- department stores
  • 31%- online
  • 29%- specialty stores
  • 23%- local business
  • 22%- discount store
  • 10%- specialty clothing store
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s