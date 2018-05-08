  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California.

The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 struck just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near the rural area of Cabazon, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Quakes of that size generally don’t cause any serious damage and there were no immediate reports of any problems related to it.

People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s