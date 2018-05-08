EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman injured in a remote area of El Dorado County was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, authorities say.

The incident happened Monday evening. According to CHP’s Valley Division Air Operations, the person was near the south fork of the American River.

A Cal Fire crew was able to hike down a steep hillside and give her some first aid, but the woman had suffered a “significant” ankle injury. So, CHP helicopter H-20 was called to the scene and hoisted her up.

She later transferred to an ambulance waiting on the hillside.