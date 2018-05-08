DIXON (CBS13) – Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Chevron gas station.

Officers responded to Plaza Court on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m., Dixon police say.

Both suspects had already fled on foot by the time officers got to the scene.

Police say during the robbery one of the suspects brandished a handgun. Surveillance photos released by the police department shows one of the suspects, who was wearing a white hoodie, on the counter with what looks like a handgun in his grasp.

Officers did not say how much money was stolen.

No injuries were reported in the incident.