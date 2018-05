California Governor's Race Attracts Puppeteer, Virtual Reality ManagerMost of the candidates who are running for the governor of California were not at Tuesday's debate. We take a look at some of the lesser known choices.

'The Duke' Remembered For Role In California Public SafetyFormer Gov. George Deukmejian is remembered for being tough on crime and even helping California lead the way on gun reform.

Woman Says Her DNA Helped Track Down East Area Rapist SuspectA woman from a small town in Idaho says she helped make a big break in a crime spree that terrified people across California.

Attempted Kidnapping Stokes Sex Trafficking FearsWitnesses say a young girl was almost kidnapped from a local market. A 29-year-old woman is behind bars.

As Cherry-Picking Season Begins, Homes For Migrants Tough To FindThe fight to provide a safe place for seasonal farm workers to sleep, eat and shower continues just as thousands of laborers are scheduled to return.