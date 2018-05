Call Kurtis: His Driving Record's Clean, So Why Did A Rental Company Blacklist Him?While on vacation in Long Beach, Rancho Cordova resident Tony Schollar tried to rent a car, but the rental company turned him away, saying he was on a do-not-rent list.

As Hit-And-Run Arrest Rate Drops, State Pulls Plug On Critical Safety ToolCalifornia legislators joined the fight to catch hit-and-run drivers by enacting Yellow Alerts, like Amber Alerts. But less than a year later, the feds denied the state the ability to post the alerts.

Uber To Launch Flying Taxis Via VTOL CraftThe aircraft wouldn't take flight until 2020, and would not be doing commercial flights until 2023 with the vertical takeoff and landing technology.

Squirrel Monkey Sanctuary Fight Draws Blowback From NeighborsThe plan is to house test animals that would otherwise be euthanized, but neighbors say it's a bunch of monkey business they don't want.

California Governor's Race Attracts Puppeteer, Virtual Reality ManagerMost of the candidates who are running for the governor of California were not at Tuesday's debate. We take a look at some of the lesser known choices.