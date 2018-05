SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rap artist J. Cole will be swinging by Sacramento in September.

J. Cole, born Jermaine Lamarr Cole, announced a new 34-date tour on Tuesday. Special guest Young Thug is joining J. Cole for the tour, which will kick off in Miami on Aug. 9.

J. Cole is scheduled to perform at the Golden 1 Center on Sept. 4.

The top charting artist released a new album, “KOD,” on April 20.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale to the public on May 12 at 10 a.m.