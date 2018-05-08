Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 80% of people use their commute for “me-time” and relaxation, according to a Cars.com survey.
Researchers asked 1,636 people about behaviors they see, bad habits they exhibit, and types of activities they perform while driving.
- 40% love driving and being in the car
- 38% are likely to swear at others when experiencing road rage
- 15% of drivers are annoyed or angry while driving
- 13% admit being fatigued
- 7% read on smart device
The survey also focused on the habits of 5 cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.
- Atlanta drivers are most likely to drink iced tea; least likely to be annoyed or angry
- Chicago drivers are most likely to be zoned out or daydreaming; spend drives singing, listening to music, drinking coffee
- Houston drivers feel content, eat and drink; admit to being distracted by smartphones and picking their nose
- LA drivers are most likely to be stressed; ranks worst for commuter friendliness, commuting time, and congestion
- Washington, DC drivers are most likely to feel annoyed, angry, exhausted, most likely to swear, 20% read on phone