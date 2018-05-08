SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cafeteria 15L made OpenTable’s list of Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2018.

The reservations app based the list off of the more than 12 million reviews users have written.

19 California restaurants landed on the Top 100 list, but only Cafeteria 15L is in the Sacramento area.

Cafeteria 15L (which is pronounced 1-5-L) features two patios and was designed by the designers of W Hotels.

Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3pm. Dishes include Brioche French Toast, Malt Waffles, Bacon-Jam Benedict, and a Chicken and Waffle Sandwich.