SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The fight to provide a safe place for seasonal farm workers to sleep, eat and shower continues just as thousands of laborers are scheduled to return to San Joaquin County.

From now through June, crews will be in the fields harvesting cherries.

Vernaldo Perez of Stockton has spent nearly 20 years working in the fields. Every season, he helps pick cherries, berries and watermelons. It’s a tough job that requires long hours under the hot sun.

“To me, it’s worth it. I work in the fields so, I can provide my family a warm meal and also to help pay for my children’s education,” he said.

Laborers often face grueling conditions like this man who was forced to find water out in the fields just to bathe. It’s a growing problem; members of the Justice for Migrant Workers Project said needs to be addressed.

“We don’t have contact with the growers. We just go to the fields and work,” said Perez.

There are rare cases when laborers are permitted to sleep in the orchards, but officials with the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation said over the years regulations have become stricter, forcing workers to find temporary housing.

“It’s not just a health issue, but it’s something that they need because they have to be at work the next day, many hours picking cherries so, it’s very necessary they have the basics, a place to wash their hands, where to go cook something and rest so they can continue working. It’s very, very important,” said Luis Magana, Justice for Migrant Workers Project.

Community leaders said these migrant laborers fill motel rooms, and those who can’t afford it often sleep in the streets. The group wants to work with faith-based groups and the county to come up with some type of solution.

“They stay in hotels, but it’s expensive, and now if the cherry season is not good like last year, due to winter, they will spend part of their salary, renting a room or hotel, is very expensive,” he said.

The owner of the Shop N Buy Market has built two shower stalls on the side of the property for workers to use at no charge.

Community leaders are hoping to create a committee to help come up with ideas for potential housing solution.