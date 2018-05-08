SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Shawn Mendes is going back on tour and will perform at the Golden 1 Center on July 11, 2019.

“Shawn Mendes: The Tour” kicks off March 7, 2019 and is the singer’s third global headline tour. His self-titled third album drops on May 25. His 2016 album, Illuminate, went double-platinum. His debut album Handwritten came out in 2014.

Presale tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale May 12. Public tickets go on sale May 19.

Fans can get access to the presale tickets by downloading the ShawnAccess App or by signing up on his website ShawnAccess.com. American Express Card Members can also access the presale.