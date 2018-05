STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Calling for an emergency response could soon cost you in some areas of Stanislaus County.

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire is discussing a proposal for charging for emergency calls, delivering bills to insurance companies and people helped by first responders.

Those bills could be steep. Nearly $700 to respond to a car fire and $6600 for a hazmat call.

The fire protection district board will discuss whether to charge for services later this week.