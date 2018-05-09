ATLANTA (CBS13) – The E.Coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona region has now sicked 149 people in 29 states, including California. The FDA has identified one farm linked to the outbreak.

One person has died. That person lived in California; however, the California Department of Public Health would not disclose a location.

149 people sickened

29 states

1 death in California

64 people hospitalized

1 farm identified in Yuma, Arizona region

Romaine lettuce no longer being grown/distributed from Yuma, Arizona region

As of the May 9 update from the Centers of Disease Control, 64 people have been hospitalized with kidney infections. Illnesses reported in the last 2 to 3 weeks may not be included due to the time between when a person gets sick with E. Coli and when that illness is reported.

The Food and Drug Administration identified one farm, Harrison Farms, as the source of the whole-head romaine lettuce that sickened several people at a correctional facility in Alaska; however, the agency doesn’t know where in the supply chain the contamination occurred. All of the lettuce was harvested from March 5-16 and is now past its 21-day shelf life.

Most of the illnesses in the outbreak are not linked to the romaine lettuce grown at that farm. Many of the other illnesses are linked to chopped romaine lettuce. The agency is still investigating dozens of other farms to find the source of that E. Coli outbreak.

The FDA confirms romaine lettuce is no longer being produced or distributed from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. Due to the 21-day shelf life, the FDA, Arizona Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement and Arizona Department of Agriculture can’t confirm romaine lettuce from that region is no longer in the supply chain.

Consumers are advised to not eat or buy romaine lettuce unless they can confirm it wasn’t grown in the Yuma, Arizona region. Product labels often don’t identify growing regions. If you have romaine lettuce in your refrigerator you’re advised to throw it away. The E. Coli issue involves whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, baby romaine, organic romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine.

Restaurants and retailers are being told to not serve or sell romaine lettuce coming from the Yuma, Arizona region. Restaurants and retailers are told to ask their suppliers about the source of the lettuce.

The 29 states involved in the outbreak are: Alaska (8), Arizona (8), California (30), Colorado (2), Connecticut (2), Florida (1), Georgia (5), Idaho (11), Illinois (2), Kentucky (1), Louisiana (1), Massachusetts (3), Michigan (4), Minnesota (10), Mississippi (1), Missouri (1), Montana (8), New Jersey (8), New York (4), North Dakota (2), Ohio (3), Pennsylvania (20), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (7), Wisconsin (2).