Filed Under:Antelope, roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested an Antelope area man suspected of trying to meet with an underage teen for sex.

The arrest happened on May 4. Roseville police say 22-year-old Aleksandra Anatolyevich Rudenko had arraigned to meet up with what he believed was a 13-year-old girl he had been talking to on social media.

Aleksandra Anatolyevich Rudenko's booking photo. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

When he showed up in Roseville that day, however, Rudenko was instead met by officers.

Rudenko was arrested and is now facing charges of arraigning to meet a minor for the purpose of lewd and lascivious behavior. He’s being held on $200,000 bail.

