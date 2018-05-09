ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested an Antelope area man suspected of trying to meet with an underage teen for sex.

The arrest happened on May 4. Roseville police say 22-year-old Aleksandra Anatolyevich Rudenko had arraigned to meet up with what he believed was a 13-year-old girl he had been talking to on social media.

When he showed up in Roseville that day, however, Rudenko was instead met by officers.

Rudenko was arrested and is now facing charges of arraigning to meet a minor for the purpose of lewd and lascivious behavior. He’s being held on $200,000 bail.