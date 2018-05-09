  • CBS13On Air

By Steve Large
Filed Under:Marysville

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A Sacramento rapper is under arrest on an armed robbery charge after police say they identified him from his own rap videos.

Marysville police are not releasing his name because he is a minor, but his stage name is BOE Sosa.

The 16-year-old has built a reputation as an up-and-coming Northern California rap artist and his videos have garnered 5 million views on YouTube.

Police say BOE Sosa used a gun to steal three pounds of marijuana, after responding to an online pot advertisement.

In Oak Park, where the rapper hails from, BOE Sosa is known for his musical success story. Fans of his music say the rapper’s lyrics describe the tough streets where he grew up.

“It’s art,” Oak Park resident Darren McMillan said. “It’s creative in his own way because you know it’s the Oak Park culture. Not a lot of good things happen out here.”

Now it’s the very videos with millions of views, making BOE Sosa a success, that police say also led to his arrest.

“People are going to really question his character, but for me no,” McMillan said. “I still think he’s the same person he is. He’s a successful artist— and I pray for him. I hope he gets out of it, you know.”

BOE Sosa is being held in Yuba County. A judge is deciding whether he should be tried as an adult. If he is, he could face a 10-year sentence.

