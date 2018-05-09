SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California will soon become the first state in the country to require solar panels on new homes.

“It’s an important step, but it’s just a step forward that we’ve long been planning,” said state Energy Commissioner Andrew McAllister.

He says the requirement for solar panels applies to single-family homes and multifamily homes with three or fewer stories that are built beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

“We’ve been working with the builders for the last 10 years to get them comfortable with solar and they absolutely are. People want to buy houses with solar on it,” said McAllister.

He says ultimately, the customer is better off.

The California Energy Commission estimates that the solar panel mandate will cost homeowners roughly $40 a month on an average mortgage payment. The commission also says people will save about $80 a month on their utility bills.

But the upfront costs of solar panels of $10,000 or more, could be difficult to cover for first-time homebuyers.

“We would be concerned in this case of any impact to the cost of a housing market that’s nearly impossible to get in to,” said Holly Wunder Stiles.

She is with Mutual Housing, a group that provides low-income families affordable places to rent that are at the forefront of energy savings.

“We’re a bit ahead of the curve. We have developed zero net energy housing,” explained Wunder Stiles.

She says many of the people she serves may be hurt by increasing costs when they attempt to buy for the first time.

“It’s extremely difficult, almost impossible in some cases,” said Wunder Stiles.

She says she’d like to see some sort of a rebate plan to help low-income home buyers access the market.

The solar panel mandate will now go before the state building standards commission where it’s expected to pass.