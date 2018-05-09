SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) – Sacramento Police Department released body camera video on Wednesday of the interaction between Craig Williams and a Sac PD officer.

Williams was arrested Friday morning after leaving his car idling outside of a 7-Eleven.

The Sacramento NAACP says the arrest was racially motivated and is calling for an independent investigation.

“I’ve never heard of this offense being prosecuted,” said Justin Ward, Williams’ new attorney.

“The reason we put the video out is so that people can see for themselves what occurred,” said Detective Eddie Macaulay with Sacramento Police Department.

Body camera video shows the officer approach Williams and initiate a conversation. He asked for Williams’ identification and started to explain city code 10.36.090, which makes it illegal to leave your car running and unattended with the key in the ignition.

“I’m trying to explain the law to you,” the officer said in the video.

“No, there is no law!” Williams replied.

“It’s a misdemeanor to leave your car running!” the officer later informed Williams.

Williams is holding his cellphone and appears to be recording his interaction with the officer. But just over one minute after the officer walks up to Williams, a physical struggle ensued.

“What are you detaining me for?” Williams cried out.

“I’m highly disappointed with the actions the officer took,” Williams said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. “I still feel kind of shocked and appalled but [I’m] just getting over it.”

Four days after his release from jail, Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams told CBS13 the confrontation shows a continued pattern of brutal behavior towards black men by the Sacramento Police Department.

“Chief Hahn, It’s time for you to clean house of all the bad apples that you have inherited into your department!” she said.

Ward explained that his client was in 7-Eleven buying snacks when the officer turned off Williams’ vehicle left idling outside.

“From my view of [cellphone] video, this officer was looking for conflict,” Ward said.

Then, Ward says the officer motioned for Williams to join him outside.

But Det. Eddie Macaulay said Williams’ arrest came down to him not following the officer’s request.

“Just give some identification,” the officer said to Williams in the video.

“For what?” Williams replied. “I didn’t break no law! I didn’t break no law!”

“Your car was running,” the officer continued.

“I didn’t break no law!” Williams said.

“I’m trying to tell you that you broke the law,” the officer said.

“It’s very important when an officer gives a lawful order, that you comply with that order so that the contact can be safe for everybody involved,” Macaulay said.

The NAACP wants to see disciplinary action taken against the officer.

“He went there with the intention of racial profiling and to take a black man to jail!” Betty Williams said.

Williams is from Sacramento, works as a chef at a local restaurant, and has a 19-year-old son in college. Ward says he’s still figuring out what legal action to pursue but if they pursue a civil suit, it would be on hold until any criminal charges are settled.

Williams is set to appear before a judge on May 22.