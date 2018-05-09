CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Officers have arrested one man and are still looking for two others in connection to a home invasion robbery in Citrus Heights.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning. Citrus Heights police say officers responded to the 6300 block of Wexford Circle to investigate a residential burglary.

As they were pulling up, officers spotted two men running out of the front door. The two then ran into the backyard and officers reported hearing a gunshot. No one was hurt, police say.

Officers set up a perimeter with the help of some other nearby law enforcement agencies. A further investigation into the incident found that a total of three suspects had gotten into the home, assaulted the person living there, then tried to steal several items.

Only one of the suspects, 38-year-old Pittsburg resident Lorinzo Haley, was found. He was taken into custody with the help of a police K9.

A gun and a shell casing were found in the area, but the other two suspects are still on the run.

Detectives say the incident is believed to be isolated.