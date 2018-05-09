SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Graduates wanting to wear cultural adornments to their graduation ceremonies may soon be allowed to by law.

Assembly Bill 1248 passed the Senate Education Committee Wednesday 5-0. The bill would “ensure students can wear items of cultural significance during commencement ceremonies.”

It passed the Assembly in January.

Currently, the state education code gives school districts the right to develop its own dress codes for graduation. Many have “no adornment” policies.

AB 1248 adds a provision that could allow school districts to prohibit such items should they cause a “substantial disruption” or “interfere with” the graduation ceremony.

The bill’s author, Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D), says, “No government entity should have the power to silence a students’ proud display of their cultural traditions as they celebrate this personal milestone.”

In 2016, a Cosumnes Oaks graduate was forced to leave graduation after he refused to remove a kente cloth. It is fabric worn in African cultures for significant events. The Elk Grove Unified School District later changed its policy.

WATCH: Elk Grove District Regrets Removing Student from Graduation

AB 1248 now goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee.