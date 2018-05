MODESTO (CBS13) – Modesto Police are hoping for a break in a cold case.

Jenny Wu was murdered in April 2017. Her body was found in an alley in the area of Grape and Evergreen in Northwest Modesto. The 41-year-old lived at a nearby care facility and often took walks by herself. She had been reported missing the evening before her body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers: 209-521-4636.