SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Peja Stojakovic is the Sacramento Kings new Assistant General Manager, serving under General manager Vlade Divac.

According to a news release from the Kings, Stojakovic will help Divac with front office responsibilities, including management of player development, talent evaluation, and oversight of the G League team in Stockton.

Stojakovic spent the last three seasons as an executive with the Kings, including as Vice President of Basketball and Team Development.

Peja Stojakovic was born in Serbia and played 6 seasons overseas. He was drafted 14th overall in 1996 and played 7 seasons for the Kings, making the playoffs every year. He made the All-Star team 3 times during his 13-year NBA career. Stojakovic ranks first in franchise history for 3-pointers made (1,070) and attempted (2,867). His #16 jersey was retired.