Filed Under:De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kings Point Guard De’Aaron Fox launched a new online memorabilia store, and part of the proceeds will be donated to Albie Aware and the Fox Whole Family Foundation.

The store will sell autographed jerseys, balls, and game-worn shoes.

Fox said, “I created De’Aaron Fox Memorabilia to offer products and unique experiences.  I thought it was important for me to take an active and creative role in this part of my brand.”

Fox just completed his rookie season with the Kings. He started 61 games and averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

