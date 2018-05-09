SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police have released body camera video of an arrest outside of a convenience store of a man who left his car idling.

Craig Williams was arrested Friday morning for resisting arrest after a struggle with a Sacramento Police officer. Cellphone video captured the interaction outside of the convenience store on 43rd Avenue.

The body camera video begins with 30 seconds of silence as a Sacramento Police officer waves toward Williams, who was walking out of the 7-Eleven, opens a car door and appears to shut off the vehicle. He talks to Williams, who then turns around and walks back inside.

The officer then goes back to his patrol vehicle to drop off the snacks he bought at the store. He approaches Williams, who has since re-emerged from the store and is on his cellphone. The officer asks for identification, to which Williams asks what he did wrong.

The officer tells Williams it’s a misdemeanor to leave his car running, and additionally he says Williams had loud music coming out of his car. None of that music was present in the body camera video.

Williams holds up his cellphone recording and saying he is being harassed. The officer then steps forward saying he’s detaining Williams and grabs Williams by the arm. The two have a conversation that continues to escalate until the officer says he’s going to throw Williams on the ground. Surveillance video from the scene shows the officer attempting to sweep Williams’ leg, leading to a brief scuffle and Williams ending up on the ground.

The arrest happened on Friday morning and was characterized as resisting arrest.

Sacramento Police released the video on Wednesday and pointed out that Williams was violating a city code against leaving a car idling in a parking lot. The department also pointed out the importance of trust in the community with police and the way minor encounters can escalate.

The release of the video was not related to the same policy that required the release of previous videos involving police shootings. An ordinance from the City of Sacramento requires body camera and dash cam footage to be released in the wake of a police shooting within 30 days.

Body camera video from the shooting of Stephon Clark caused controversy in part because officers could be heard telling each other to mute their microphones. That prompted calls for change in the department’s still-evolving body camera policy.

The officer who arrested Williams could be seen on surveillance video heading into the store and coming out with a drink and snacks, likely meaning he was on a break when the confrontation happened.