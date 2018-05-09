YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – The daily lottery for permits to ascend the Half Dome Cables in Yosemite National Park opened Wednesday, May 9 for the summer season.

Applications are accepted online only for the daily lottery two days in advance of the intended hiking date. There are a limited number of permits issued daily. Day use permits won’t be issued in person through any office in Yosemite National Park.

Overnight use permits are available through the Yosemite National Park Wilderness Center.

The Half Dome Cables will be in place for visitors to use starting Friday, May 11.

The lottery runs from 12:01 am-1 pm. Lottery applicants can request up to six permits. A $10 application fee is charged for each application. A $10 permit fee is charged for each permit issued.