FRESNO (CBS13) – The state has temporarily suspended the liquor license of a Fresno market for allegedly selling beer that its employee knew went to an 18-year-old girl. The girl later drove drunk and crashed her vehicle, killing her 14-year-old sister and seriously injuring another passenger.

The incident gained widespread attention after it was revealed the teen streamed the crash live on social media.

“The alcoholic beverage license for Lewis Market is suspended for 20 days, and the business located at 2301 East Lewis Avenue in Fresno is prohibited from selling or serving alcoholic beverages until the suspension period is over,” said the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) in a statement.

ABC’s investigation reveals that on July 21, 2017, Obdulia Sanchez was allegedly given beer by a female customer with a store employee’s knowledge. Following the crash, Sanchez was tested for DUI and was shown to have a BAC of 0.106% — more than 50% higher than the legal limit.

Sanchez was sentenced to six years in state prison for gross vehicular manslaughter and other felony charges.