DIXON (CBS13) – Fair season is now officially underway in the Sacramento area.

The Dixon May Fair starts on Thursday. The three-day event features a carnival, vendors, entertainment for families and livestock shows.

It’s the fair’s 143rd year.

Not only is it the first fair of the season in the Sacramento area, it’s also the oldest fair in California.

Tickets are just $5 on Thursday. The regular price is $12 for people 13 and older. On Friday, children under 12 are free.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Head to the fair’s website for more information: https://dixonmayfair.com/