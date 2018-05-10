ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Elk Grove’s City Council voted to get rid of its current City Manager and search for a new one.

Laura S. Gill was appointed to the position in May 2008. She announced her resignation Wednesday and will step down Friday, May 11.

The majority of the council voted to replace Gill during the April 11 closed session. “We are a stronger community because of Ms. Gill’s leadership at City Hall,” said Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly. “While the Council sees this as a time for change, we value the hard work and dedication that she has provided to the residents of Elk Grove for nearly a decade.”

In her resignation letter Gill wrote: “Thank you for the privilege of serving you and the citizens of Elk Grove for nearly a decade. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a special organization that has valued responsiveness, customer service, and teamwork to deliver excellent services to our citizens and customers every day.”

Jason Behrmann, the current Assistant City Manager, will serve as the Interim City Manager while the City Council recruits and fills the position.